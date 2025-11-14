Bihar is bracing for a tense Friday as counting of assembly election votes got underway, with the administration across the state taking strict measures to prevent any disruption. Schools were closed and security tightened, following warnings of possible unrest.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, a close aide of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, had stirred concern by cautioning officials about “Nepal-style protests” if there were any irregularities during counting. His remarks were not taken lightly by the district administration.

In Patna, all government, private, and non-government schools, including coaching centres, were closed for the day. “The decision was taken in consultation with the District Magistrate to ensure the safety of students and smooth management of traffic,” said District Education Officer Saket Ranjan. Similar measures were enforced in Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar.

Muzaffarpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen added that heavy traffic near the Ahiyapur counting centre could affect school buses and other vehicles, leading the administration to implement a special traffic plan to facilitate the movement of polling materials and security personnel.

Singh, recalling the narrow RJD defeats in the 2020 elections, warned that any mishandling during counting could trigger large-scale protests. “The people have voted for change. This election was not about saving Nitish Kumar but ensuring Tejashwi Yadav becomes the chief minister,” Singh said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar hit back at Singh’s comments, stressing the rule of law. “Bihar has a strong legal framework, and anyone attempting to disturb it will face consequences. The Election Commission is monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats is underway, with early trends showing a clear lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Mahagathbandhan.

By 9:00 am, the NDA was leading in 117 constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan held the lead in 58 seats. Within the NDA, the BJP was ahead in 49 seats, recording a conversion rate of 65%, while the Janata Dal (United) led in 50 seats with a slightly higher conversion rate of nearly 69%.

Among Mahagathbandhan partners, the CPI (ML) was performing best, leading in 7 seats. The RJD led in 40 seats, with a conversion rate of 37%, while the Congress struggled, leading in just 10 seats out of the 60 it contested, a conversion rate of only 20%.

