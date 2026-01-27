BJP, Congress Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s 'Gamusa' Controversy

A fresh political row has erupted after the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the BJP accusing Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to Assam’s culture.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Rahul Gandhi declined to wear the traditional Assamese ‘gamusa’ during the reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. He claimed that the Congress leader refused the gesture even after repeated requests, calling it an insult not only to the cultural symbol of the Northeast but also to the President and her constitutional position.

Speaking to the media, Poonawalla accused the Congress of repeatedly disrespecting the Northeast and alleged that Rahul Gandhi had also violated established protocol during the event.

The Congress, however, strongly rejected the charges. Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi said the controversy was being deliberately blown up by the BJP’s IT cell. He pointed out that several BJP leaders, including senior Union ministers, were also seen without wearing the traditional attire, but no questions were raised about them. Gogoi urged political parties to move away from such issues and focus on matters of real importance.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore echoed similar views, alleging that opposition leaders are routinely treated with disrespect. He said videos from the event showed a number of Union ministers not wearing the Patka either, questioning why only Rahul Gandhi was being singled out.

The issue gained further momentum after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi, stating that his actions sent out a message of disregard towards the Northeast.

In a post on X, the CM said, "Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged. In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Mr. Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage, at the reception hosted by the Hon'ble President of India this evening.”

"From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Mr. Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East. Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues," he added.

