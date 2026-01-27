Republic Day: Assam Congress Alleges Disrespect as Rahul Gandhi Seated Away From Front Rows

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday accused the Centre of showing disrespect to constitutional norms after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were seated in the third row during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The seating arrangement at the Kartavya Path parade has triggered a fresh political debate, with the Congress questioning the treatment of the Leader of Opposition at a national event of constitutional importance.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the established protocol for the Leader of Opposition was not followed. “This is not the first time such a thing has happened. The position of the Leader of Opposition is a constitutional one, and the manner in which it was ignored raises serious questions. The Prime Minister alone can explain why this position is repeatedly disregarded, even as Parliament is described as the temple of democracy,” he said.

Gogoi also hit back at the BJP over its criticism of Rahul Gandhi for not wearing a traditional North East ‘patka’ during the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said the BJP was selectively targeting Gandhi while ignoring similar instances involving its own leaders.

“When Congress leaders pointed out that the same standards should apply to everyone, including Union ministers, the BJP became uncomfortable. Such issues are being blown out of proportion for political gain,” Gogoi said.

He further remarked that people of the Northeast are well aware of who stands with them during difficult times. “Whenever there is a crisis in the Northeast, Rahul Gandhi is seen on the ground. The Prime Minister is often not,” he added.

Earlier, the BJP had accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the culture of the Northeast by not wearing a patka at the official reception, claiming that all other dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister and foreign guests, had worn it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised Gandhi, saying his decision reinforced a perception of insensitivity towards the region. In a post on social media, Sarma termed the act “deeply insensitive” and said it reflected why the Congress has lost public trust in the Northeast.

The Congress, however, maintains that the controversy is being deliberately politicised to divert attention from larger issues, including protocol, accountability and governance.

