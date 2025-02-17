BJP Legislature Party Meet to Choose Next Delhi CM Likely on Feb 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rescheduled its Legislative Party meeting in Delhi to February 19, with the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister set to take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, according to sources.

The meeting was initially scheduled for February 17 but was postponed to February 19. In a bid to ensure, to ensure smooth execution of the event, BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed as in-charges. The grand ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers from various states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, corporate industrialists, film personalities, cricketers, and spiritual leaders. Additionally, an estimated 12,000-16,000 residents of Delhi, along with diplomats from different nations, are expected to attend.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the new Chief Minister, several names have emerged as strong contenders. Parvesh Verma, who gained prominence after defeating AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, is among the frontrunners. Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi BJP president and Youth Wing leader, is also being considered. Other potential candidates include Ashish Sood, known as the Punjabi face of BJP in Delhi, Jitendra Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, a significant improvement from 2020, where it had won only seven. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won 62 seats in the previous election, was reduced to just 22 this time.