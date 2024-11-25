Assam Deserves Better, Congress Will Work Harder Post-Election Results: MP Gaurav Gogoi

The Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi took to Facebook Live on Monday to discuss the significance of the results from Behali and Dholai, emphasizing the improvement in Congress party performance in both constituencies since the 2021 Assam Assembly elections.

Gogoi pointed out that in Behali, the Congress vote share in 2024 had doubled to 40%, up from just 20% in 2021, when Congress had contested with a joint candidate from the CPI(ML). Similarly, in Dholai, Congress lost narrowly by approximately 9,000 votes, highlighting a significant shift in voter sentiment.

Gaurav Gogoi urged Congress workers across Assam to learn from the results in both constituencies, stressing the importance of grassroots engagement. "It is essential to go to every village, meet the people, and listen to their grievances," he said, noting that the people of Assam are seeking change. He reiterated that this is the core lesson taught by late Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam, who always emphasized the importance of connecting directly with the public.

The MP also reminded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of his promise to the people of Behali, made during the election campaign. "Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised to build roads in Behali, and I hope that promise will be fulfilled soon," Gogoi said. He further highlighted the BJP's promise to provide Rs 10,000 to women across the state within 2-3 weeks of the election. Gogoi called for the immediate fulfilment of this commitment, ensuring that women from all over Assam benefit from the scheme.

While reflecting on the party's performance, Gogoi acknowledged the need for introspection in constituencies like Sidli and Bongaigaon, and also noted the concerns raised by PCC President Bhupen Bora regarding the role of the police and district administration in Samaguri.

In conclusion, Gaurav Gogoi accepted the election results and vowed to work even harder in the future, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening the Congress party’s presence across Assam.