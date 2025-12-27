Guwahati: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin Visits Kamakhya Temple

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya.

Speaking after the visit, Nabin said he prayed for the welfare of all citizens and hoped that the blessings of Maa Kamakhya would continue to guide the nation and followers of Sanatan Dharma.

On Friday, Nitin Nabin addressed party workers during the opening session of the BJP’s State Executive Meeting held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati. While addressing the gathering, he took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the situation in Assam had changed significantly under BJP rule.

Nabin claimed that during the previous Congress government, illegal entry into Assam was common, but such activities are no longer possible. “Earlier, it was easy for illegal foreigners to enter Assam. That is not the case anymore,” he said.

Highlighting his long association with the state, Nabin said he has been closely connected with Assam since 2009 through his organisational work in the BJP Yuva Morcha. He pointed out that the political atmosphere in Assam has undergone a major shift over the years.

He also praised the BJP-led government in Assam, stating that since coming to power in 2016, the state has seen visible development and better governance.

Yesterday, the first session of the State Executive Meeting began with a welcome address by BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia.

The inaugural session was attended by several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Rabindra Raju.

