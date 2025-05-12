BREAKING: Temporary Closure of 32 Airports Lifted as India-Pak Tensions Ease

Signaling a de-escalation of military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has lifted the temporary suspension of civil aircraft operations at 32 key airports across Northern and Western India, effective immediately.

The airports were shut down following a spate of high-alert military operations and retaliatory threats after India’s high-impact airstrike—Operation Sindoor—launched on May 7, targeting nine terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action had triggered intense retaliation from Pakistan, including cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, many of which were intercepted by India’s robust air defence systems.

The AAI, which had originally issued NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) announcing the closure until 05:29 AM on May 15, confirmed the immediate resumption of normal civil aviation activity in a press release issued Monday.

“Attention Flyers: Reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect,” the release stated. The AAI also urged passengers to check flight statuses directly with their respective airlines and monitor official websites for real-time updates.

Among the major airports reopened are Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Rajkot, and Ambala, which are considered strategically sensitive due to their proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

Further confirming the development, Mohali Deputy Commissioner stated that Chandigarh International Airport is now fully operational.

“Chandigarh Airport (@ixcairport) is now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO, CHIAL,” the DC announced via X (formerly Twitter).

The complete list of previously closed airports includes: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

In parallel, the AAI had earlier extended the closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes across the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs), disrupting airspace management across some of the busiest flight corridors in the country.

The decision to reopen airspace comes after two consecutive nights of calm along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 11 and 12, a respite following several days of escalated hostilities post Operation Sindoor.

India’s bold cross-border operation reportedly inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure, marking a major strategic strike in the ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism. Pakistan’s response included multiple shelling incidents and drone incursions, all of which were effectively neutralised by Indian forces, preventing any major civilian or military casualties.