BTR Unveils Major Development Push, Statue Tribute to Bodofa in Delhi

Following the conclusion of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council's meeting in New Delhi, Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro addressed a press conference outlining several important resolutions and developmental initiatives.

Boro announced that the BTR Council will send a formal letter of gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for their support in installing a statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and naming a road in his honor.

He further stated that the BTR Council will provide a monthly maintenance grant of ₹25,000 to the Delhi MCD to oversee the upkeep of Bodofa’s statue.

Highlighting the guiding philosophy of Bodofa, "Live and Let Live" Boro said that the BTR Government will continue to work inclusively with all 26 communities of the region. The Council has also committed to expanding science and mathematics education in rural areas.

In terms of healthcare, the BTR Council will collaborate with IIT Delhi to explore innovative solutions. Special schemes are also being planned for the empowerment and support of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan).

Under the "Bodoland Green Mission," 420 organic centers will be established across various VCDCs (Village Council Development Committees). A multilingual word book will be published to promote linguistic and cultural exchange among the 26 ethnic communities.

The Council also plans to organize a workshop focusing on *sustainable peace* and develop international-standard river rafting facilities on three rivers, along with the construction of ten homestays to promote tourism.

A 100-day third-phase development program is set to begin in June under the BTR Council. Boro mentioned that sensitive issues such as land rights will be addressed in cooperation with the Assam Government.

He also announced plans to host the 3rd edition of the *Duronto Cup* football tournament, establish control rooms across 21 rivers for flood management, and promote football at the VCDC level.

Notably, renowned sculptor Kamal Goyari has crafted the fiber statue of Bodofa. Discussions are underway to cast the statue in bronze in the future.

