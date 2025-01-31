Key Bills on Agenda Today in Budget Session 2025

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arriving at the Parliament, accompanied by several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah. The session kicked off with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM.

Following the address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2024-25, providing insights into the country's economic performance and outlook for the next fiscal year. The survey will be presented in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM. The document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Finance Ministry, offers an in-depth analysis of key economic indicators and growth prospects.

Key Bills on the Agenda

A range of crucial legislative proposals are set to be introduced during this session, covering banking, railways, disaster management, and maritime laws. Some of the key bills include:

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 – Aims to strengthen banking regulations and oversight.

– Aims to strengthen banking regulations and oversight. Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 – Focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of Indian Railways.

– Focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of Indian Railways. Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 – Seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms nationwide.

– Seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms nationwide. Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 & Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 – Proposed reforms in religious endowment management.

– Proposed reforms in religious endowment management. Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 – Updates laws governing oil exploration and extraction.

– Updates laws governing oil exploration and extraction. Boilers Bill, 2024 – Introduces new safety and operational standards for industrial boilers.

– Introduces new safety and operational standards for industrial boilers. Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2024 – Addresses constituency reallocation for better tribal representation.

– Addresses constituency reallocation for better tribal representation. Maritime Laws Overhaul: Bills such as the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, and Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 aim to modernize shipping regulations.

Bills such as the aim to modernize shipping regulations. Finance Bill, 2025 – A pivotal component of the budget session that will implement the government's tax and financial proposals.

– A pivotal component of the budget session that will implement the government's tax and financial proposals. Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 – Aims to safeguard financial interests in the aviation sector.

– Aims to safeguard financial interests in the aviation sector. Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 – Introduces key changes to immigration policies and foreigner regulations.

Focus on Financial Business

The Budget Session will see discussions on Demands for Grants for 2025-26, which allow Parliament to review and approve government expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. The session will also address:

Supplementary Demands for Grants (Final Batch) for 2024-25 – Additional funds required beyond the initially allocated budget.

– Additional funds required beyond the initially allocated budget. Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22 – Approval of expenditures exceeding previous allocations.

Government’s Legislative Agenda

During an all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that 16 legislative items and three financial business items are scheduled for this session. He also stated that the government is prepared to discuss other critical matters as per parliamentary rules.

The first part of the Budget Session will continue until February 13, after which both Houses will reconvene on March 10 following a recess. The session is scheduled to conclude on April 4.

