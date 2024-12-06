Cash Found at Congress MP's Seat in Rajya Sabha Sparks Political Row

A bundle of cash, allegedly containing 100 Rs. 500 notes, was found in Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat, sparking a heated debate in the Upper House. The discovery, made after the House adjourned on Thursday, led to swift action by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who ordered an investigation in accordance with the rules of the House.

The currency was found in seat no. 222, allotted to Singhvi, following the adjournment of the House. Dhankhar, addressing the media, stated that the cash appeared to be in Rs. 500 notes, but it remained unclear whether the money was real or fake. The Chairman emphasized that the discovery was part of a routine anti-sabotage check, adding, "It was my duty to inform the House."

Despite the recovery, the discovery raised more questions than answers, as no one had claimed the money by the time of the announcement. Dhankhar further remarked, "Does this reflect the state of the economy, where people can afford to forget such things?"

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress MP from Telangana, was taken aback by the discovery and the subsequent media attention. He called the recovery "astonishing" and denied any involvement.

"I heard of it for the first time today," Singhvi said, rejecting the insinuation that he was connected to the cash. He went on to explain that he carries a single Rs. 500 note with him when he goes to the Rajya Sabha and had left Parliament at 1:30 PM on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singhvi detailed his movements that day, saying he had left the House shortly after it rose at 1 PM and spent time in the canteen with MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy until 1:30 PM.

My short statement in English to some journalists. pic.twitter.com/k0i4KukJMw — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 6, 2024

Singhvi dismissed the controversy, stating, "I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised."

The incident quickly escalated into a political row. The Opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that the Chairman should not have named Singhvi before the investigation was completed. Kharge argued that such a move was premature and unfair.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Dhankhar's decision, asserting, "Why should there be an objection to the name being taken? The Chairman has pointed out the seat number and the member who occupies it. What is the problem with that?" Rijiju also condemned the act of carrying bundles of cash in the House, agreeing that a thorough investigation was necessary.

As the controversy continued to unfold, the focus shifted to the need for a thorough investigation into the incident. The discovery of the cash, regardless of its origin, has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the parliamentary process and the handling of public funds.

While the investigation progresses, the incident has already drawn significant attention, with the opposition questioning the propriety of such a discovery and the ruling government demanding accountability. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but one thing is clear: the spotlight is firmly on the actions of Rajya Sabha members, with calls for transparency and accountability growing louder.

The recovery of cash from Singhvi’s seat has undoubtedly ignited a political firestorm, highlighting the ongoing tensions and challenges within the Indian Parliament. As the investigation continues, the public awaits answers, while the political drama shows no signs of abating.