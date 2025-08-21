CBI Arrests 8 J-K Police Officers in Brutal Custodial Torture Probe

Eight policemen, including a DySP, were arrested by the CBI for allegedly inflicting brutal and inhuman custodial torture on a fellow officer. A special court in Srinagar has sent them to five days of custody.

The CBI took eight policemen into custody on Wednesday night and produced them before a special court in Srinagar on Thursday. The case inCBI Arrests 8 J-K Police Officers in Brutal Custodial Torture Probevolves the alleged six-day brutal and inhuman custodial torture of constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan in 2023, reportedly on suspicion of aiding drug peddlers.

An FIR against the police officials was registered following Supreme Court orders, with the CBI booking DySP Aijaz Ahmad Naiko and five others. Constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan was summoned to the Joint Interrogation Centre in Kupwara on February 17, 2023, via a signal communication that did not cite any specific FIR.

The complaint stated that on February 26, 2023, constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan was subjected to extreme torture, including the severing of his private parts, continuous insertion of iron rods, electric shocks, and red pepper inserted in his rectum over six days. He was admitted to SKIMS Hospital at 2:48 PM on February 26, where his dismembered genitalia were reportedly brought in a separate plastic bag by a sub-inspector—a detail the Supreme Court described as shocking to the conscience while handing the case over to the CBI.

