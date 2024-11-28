CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 Accused in Dibrugarh Investment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against four individuals in connection with the Dibrugarh Investment Scam. The four accused are Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Borah, and Tapon alias Tarkik Borah.

This marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into a major financial fraud, conducted within 90 days of the arrest of the accused.

This case is part of a series of Assam Investment Scam cases being investigated by the CBI at the request of the Government of Assam. The case was initially registered by the Dibrugarh Police under FIR No. 352/2024 on September 2, 2024, against Bishal Phukan. He is accused of running a financial scam in violation of RBI/SEBI guidelines. It is alleged that Phukan lured individuals into entering notarized agreements, promising high returns on investments, and directed them to deposit their money into his personal Demat account, contrary to SEBI regulations. The funds were allegedly misused for a lavish lifestyle, defrauding the clients and the general public.

The investigation, conducted by the CBI has unearthed substantial material evidence against the four accused persons. Investigation has established that, the accused were involved in orchestrating an illegal deposit scheme that solicited funds from investors under false pretence. They used deceptive means, including notarized stamp papers and falsified investment reports, to lure investors with the promise of guaranteed 30 percent returns. They cheated the investors and misappropriated the deposits for their personal gains.

Regarding the bail application of accused Sumi Borah, the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Guwahati rejected it on November 19, 2024, and she remains in judicial custody.

It is important to note that the CBI, at the request of the Government of Assam, has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam related to deceptive deposit schemes, including the current one. This massive financial scam allegedly defrauded investors across India.

The CBI has also filed a chargesheet in another case, naming accused Ms. Monalisa Das, on November 18, 2024.