CBSE Shifts to Digital Checking for Class 12 Answer Sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 Board examination answer sheets starting from 2026.

In a circular issued on February 9 to principals of affiliated schools, the Board said that Class 12 copies will be checked digitally from the 2026 examination cycle. However, Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated through the traditional physical method for now.

What is On-Screen Marking?

On-Screen Marking is a digital evaluation system in which scanned copies of answer sheets are assessed by teachers on computers. The software automatically calculates marks, reducing the chances of manual totalling errors.

CBSE said the move is aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process. The digital system is also expected to speed up checking and allow wider participation of teachers.

Benefits of the New System

According to the Board, the OSM system will:

• Eliminate totalling mistakes

• Reduce manual intervention

• Speed up evaluation

• Allow teachers to assess copies from their own schools

Under this system, teachers will not need to travel to evaluation centres, saving time and transportation costs. The Board also noted that digital checking would reduce manpower requirements and contribute to environmental sustainability.

CBSE further said that once OSM is implemented, post-result verification of marks will no longer be required, as calculations will be automated.

Exams from February 17

CBSE will conduct the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations from February 17 to April 10. Nearly 46 lakh students from over 31,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in India and 26 countries are expected to appear for the exams at more than 8,000 centres worldwide.

The Board added that the new system will enable teachers from all affiliated schools, both in India and abroad, to take part in the evaluation process.

Infrastructure Requirements

Schools have been asked to ensure they have the necessary digital infrastructure in place. This includes computer labs with reliable internet (minimum 2 Mbps), public static IP addresses, computers with at least 4 GB RAM, updated browsers, Adobe Reader and uninterrupted power supply.

To help schools transition smoothly, CBSE will conduct training sessions, trial runs and provide instructional support. A dedicated call centre will also be set up to address technical issues.

Detailed guidelines for implementation will be issued separately, the Board said.

