CBSE Class 12 Results 2025: Girls Outshine Boys

CBSE Class 12 results have been declared, with girls outperforming boys by over five percentage points, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Tuesday (May 13).

This year, 88.39% of candidates have passed the exams, marking a slight increase from last year’s pass percentage of 87.98%.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64%, while boys achieved 85.70%. Notably, transgender candidates secured a 100% pass rate, a significant rise from last year's 50%.

A total of 1,11,544 students scored above 90%, while 24,867 candidates secured marks exceeding 95%.

Out of 16,92,794 candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board exams, over 1.29 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category.

Vijayawada region topped the CBSE Class 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.60%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 79.53%.

Vijayawada: 99.60%

Trivandrum: 99.32%

Chennai: 97.39%

Bengaluru: 95.95%

Delhi West: 95.37%

Delhi East: 95.06%

Chandigarh: 91.61%

Panchkula: 91.17%

Pune: 90.93%

Ajmer: 90.40%

Bhubaneswar: 83.64%

Guwahati: 83.62%

Dehradun: 83.45%

Patna: 82.86%

Bhopal: 82.46%

Noida: 81.29%

Prayagraj: 79.53%

