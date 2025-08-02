Centre Clarifies: No Formal Talks Held with US on F-35 Fighter Jets

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, stated that no formal discussions have taken place with the United States regarding the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets. The clarification came in response to a query from Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, who had asked about India’s defence ties and military assistance-related engagements with the US.

"During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States, the joint statement following his meeting with then-President Trump noted that the US would review its policy on the release of F-35 fighter jets and underwater systems to India. However, no formal discussions have taken place on the matter so far," Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh stated in his written reply.

Responding to queries on the role of American diplomats in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said that while several diplomatic engagements took place with various countries, including the United States, the decision to halt military actions was reached through direct communication between India and Pakistan, initiated at Pakistan’s request.

In his written reply, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that India had communicated to U.S. Vice President JD Vance on May 9 that it would respond decisively if Pakistan carried out a major attack. However, the eventual decision to halt military escalation was reached directly between India and Pakistan through established military communication channels, following a request from Pakistan.

When asked whether India has assessed the impact of U.S. military assistance on its foreign policy autonomy, particularly in conflict situations involving third-party mediation, Singh reaffirmed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan would be addressed solely through bilateral dialogue.

“Our consistent position is that any outstanding issues with Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally. This has been conveyed to all countries, including by the Prime Minister to the President of the United States,” the written reply stated.

It further emphasised that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is built on a foundation of mutual trust, shared interests, and strong people-to-people engagement. “This partnership continues to grow, driven by increasing strategic alignment and cooperation. The Government of India carefully assesses all external partnerships, particularly in defence and strategic sectors, through the lens of national interest and its unwavering commitment to strategic autonomy,” it added.

