Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Likely to Address Parliament After Long Absence

As the Lok Sabha gets ready for a crucial debate on Operation Sindoor today, the spotlight has naturally turned to whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the discussion. The special session, which will focus on India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, begins on Monday, July 28 (today) in the Lok Sabha and continues in the Rajya Sabha the following day.

PM Modi’s absence from the early days of the monsoon session has not gone unnoticed. As Parliament resumed, the Prime Minister was overseas, keeping a packed diplomatic calendar. From July 2 to 9, he toured five countries, Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, in what was pitched as a drive to strengthen India’s global partnerships. Even as the Monsoon Session kicked off at home, the Prime Minister remained engaged abroad.

Barely back in the country, the Prime Minister departed again, this time for the United Kingdom and the Maldives. Between July 23 and 24, he was in London working toward the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement. He then flew to Male to attend the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour, announcing a $565 million development credit line in the process.

While these visits have added to India’s diplomatic heft, the Prime Minister’s absence from Parliament has drawn criticism. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, among others, questioned the PM’s no-show, accusing him of routinely avoiding the Parliament except for an annual address during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Now, reports suggest that PM Modi may intervene in the Operation Sindoor debate today, perhaps in both Houses. His return from foreign travel appears to align conveniently with the timing of the discussion, which is believed to have been scheduled with his presence in mind.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to lead the discussion, with Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also set to participate. However, it is PM Modi’s possible remarks that could dominate headlines, especially amid international attention following US President Donald Trump’s recent claim of having helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April.

