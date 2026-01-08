Grand Shri Ram Janaki Temple a Symbol of Faith and Unity: Chhattisgarh CM

Marking a sacred and momentous occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday performed rituals and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple located at Sirkattee Dham Ashram in Gariaband district, praying for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state. He also installed the religious flag atop the highest spire of the temple. Describing the ashram as a centre of social harmony, cultural renaissance and spiritual consciousness, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a Samrasta Bhawan in the ashram premises.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that after the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the atmosphere of spiritual awakening created across the country is now visible as an unbroken continuum in the form of the installation of the religious flag at Sirkattee Dham. He said that India is a sacred land of sages, saints and spiritual traditions. Religion, he said, should be accepted not merely as a matter of faith, but as a duty.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said that Chhattisgarh is fortunate that Lord Shri Ram spent a major part of his exile period in this region. The vast forest of Abujhmarh, known as Dandakaranya, was once affected by the Naxal problem, but is now rapidly becoming free from Naxalism. He said that under the Shri Ram Lalla Ayodhya Dham Darshan Scheme, more than 39,000 devotees have so far been taken on a free pilgrimage to Ayodhya Dham. Under the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Darshan Scheme, more than 5,000 devotees have also benefited so far. Chief Minister Shri Sai said that development work of the five Shakti Peeths of the state is also progressing continuously. He said that approval of Rs 148 crore has been received under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the overall development of the Bhoramdev area, and a proposal has also been sent for the development of Ratanpur. He said that Rajim Kalp-Kumbh will also be organised in a grand manner this year.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said that the grand structure of the Shri Ram Janaki Temple is an exemplary example of public participation. Built at a cost of about Rs 9 crore with the contribution of nearly 22,000 families, the temple is the result of ten years of penance. Constructed by artisans from Rajasthan in a traditional style without the use of cement and iron rods, the temple is estimated to have a lifespan of nearly one thousand years. Expressing gratitude to all donors and devotees who contributed to the construction of the temple, he described it as a symbol of faith and unity of Chhattisgarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao described the unfurling of the religious flag as a historic moment. He said that this is not merely a traditional flag hoisting, but a symbol of the establishment of religion, spirituality and social harmony in Chhattisgarh.

Cabinet Minister Shri Guru Khushwant Saheb said that witnessing the installation of the religious flag at Sirkattee Dham is a divine experience for all of us. During the programme, Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Sant Govardhan Sharan Vyas of Sirkattee Ashram, in his welcome address, shared information about the establishment and significance of the Sirkattee Ashram.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Mrs Rupkumari Chaudhary, MLAs Mr Rohit Sahu and Mr Deepesh Sahu, District Panchayat President Mr Gaurishankar Kashyap, several public representatives, saints and seers from various parts of the country, and a large number of devotees were present.

