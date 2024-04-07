Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Girl Who Saved Baby From Monkey Attack Using Alexa

The incident occurred when 13-year-old Nikita was at her sister's home, playing with her one-year-old niece near the kitchen. A monkey entered the house, causing chaos by throwing utensils and attempting to approach the girls. With the family members unaware in another room, Nikita acted swiftly by using the Alexa device to emit loud barking noises, scaring the monkey away and ensuring the safety of her niece.