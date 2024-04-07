Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Girl Who Saved Baby From Monkey Attack Using Alexa

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, renowned for his witty and insightful social media engagements, has recently made headlines with his latest X (formerly Twitter) post.
He extends a job opportunity to a teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district who demonstrated quick thinking and courage in saving her niece from a monkey attack using Amazon's virtual assistant, ‘Alexa’.
Mahindra commends Nikita for her remarkable presence of mind and views her story as a testament to technology's role as an enabler of human ingenuity. He expresses admiration for her exceptional leadership potential in an unpredictable world.
Sharing a video of Nikita's interview with ANI, Mahindra hopes that after completing her education, she might consider joining Mahindra Rise, his corporate enterprise.
The incident occurred when 13-year-old Nikita was at her sister's home, playing with her one-year-old niece near the kitchen. A monkey entered the house, causing chaos by throwing utensils and attempting to approach the girls. With the family members unaware in another room, Nikita acted swiftly by using the Alexa device to emit loud barking noises, scaring the monkey away and ensuring the safety of her niece.