Severe Cloudburst Hits Chamoli in Uttarakhand, Several Feared Missing

Many people are feared missing after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday night, causing debris to sweep through homes and buildings.

Officials said the Tharali market area and Tharali tehsil complex were heavily covered in debris. Numerous residential areas, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) official residence, shops, and vehicles, were also buried.

In nearby Sagwara village, a girl was reported trapped under debris inside a building, sparking panic in the area.

Officials said locals have evacuated their homes, and rescue operations are ongoing. Several shops in the Chepdon market area were also damaged.

The Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwara roads have been closed due to debris and heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic.

Videos circulating online shows residents wading through knee-deep water and debris-covered homes.

“There is likely extensive damage from last night’s cloudburst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli. Debris has swept through the area, completely destroying many houses, including the SDM’s residence,” said Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari.

Officials confirmed that NDRF and SDRF teams have been conducting rescue operations since last night.

“NDRF and SDRF teams reached the site last night. Roads are blocked due to floods, causing major difficulties for residents. The administration is providing relief and has set up relief camps,” Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash told the media.

Many residents have been evacuated to safer locations, Chamoli police said.

“Last night’s heavy rainfall in the Tharali area disrupted public life. Given the seriousness of the situation, Tharali police acted promptly, alerting locals and moving them from their homes to safer areas,” officials added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote in a post on X.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy, continuous rainfall this season, accompanied by cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Earlier this month, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Harsil and Dharali, leaving several people missing and causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rainfall in the state until August 25.

According to the IMD, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Dehradun on August 23; in Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on August 24; and in the Garhwal Hills, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on August 25.”