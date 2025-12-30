Complaint of Irregularities in Voter List in Raipur Rural, Inquiry Committee Formed

Taking cognisance of complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the voter list of the Raipur Rural Assembly Constituency, the district administration has constituted an inquiry committee. The matter surfaced during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR)–2025, being conducted as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi.

Following complaints of discrepancies in the voter list of the Ghazi Nagar area under Birgaon in Dharshivaan Tehsil, theSub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) and Electoral Registration Officer of Assembly Constituency No. 48 (Raipur Rural) constituted a three-member inquiry team.

The committee comprises Raipur Tehsildar Rammurti Diwan, Birgaon Municipal Corporation Revenue Sub-Inspector Shailendra Nirmalkar, and Mahesh Kumar Sonwani from Birgaon village.

According to information provided by the District Election Office, the inquiry team conducted on-ground field verification of voters in Part Numbers 63 and 64 of the voter list. During verification, voters were found to be residents of the same locality. In cases where house numbers required correction, Form-8 applications are being filed to rectify the house number details accordingly.

The administration stated that the verification process is being carried out transparently to ensure accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.