Congress Constitutes Drafting Committee for AICC Meeting in Ahmedabad

The Congress on Monday announced the formation of a drafting committee for the upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 and 9. The committee will be headed by AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala as the convenor.

According to an official statement by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, “Congress president has constituted the following drafting committee for the upcoming AICC meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scheduled for April 8 and 9. Randeep Singh Surjewala will be the convenor of the committee.”

The committee comprises AICC general secretaries Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh, Deepa Dasmunshi, and Sachin Pilot, along with senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar. Other prominent members include Rajni Patil, PL Punia, BK Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Vijay Wadettiwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Benny Behanan, and Vikrant Bhuria. The panel will be responsible for drafting resolutions to be passed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has scheduled meetings with its district presidents in Delhi on March 27, 28, and April 3. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed this development on March 18.

The decision to form the drafting committee and hold district-level meetings was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, where AICC general secretaries and state in-charges discussed preparations for the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad.