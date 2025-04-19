Congress to Begin Nationwide 'Samvidhan Bachao' Campaign From Apr 25

The Indian National Congress on Friday announced a nationwide campaign titled ‘Save Constitution’ (Samvidhan Bachao), set to commence on April 25 and continue till May 30. The campaign aims to mobilize public support against what the party calls the BJP's systematic subversion of constitutional values, while also countering misinformation surrounding the National Herald case.

The decision was taken during a high-level strategy meeting held in the national capital, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting was attended by AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, and leaders of various frontal organizations.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh outlined the campaign’s multi-phase structure. From April 25 to April 30, ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rallies will be held at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) level. This will be followed by district-level rallies from May 3 to May 10, and assembly segment-level outreach from May 11 to May 17, covering over 4,500 assembly constituencies nationwide. The final phase, from May 20 to May 30, will consist of a door-to-door campaign to educate citizens about the threats posed to the Constitution under the BJP-led government.

Ramesh accused the ruling party of weaponizing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to target Congress leaders in politically motivated cases. Referring specifically to the National Herald issue, he asserted, “This is not a legal matter, but one of political vendetta, persecution, intimidation, and fear-mongering orchestrated by individuals with a criminal mindset.”

To counter what the party terms as BJP’s “disinformation campaign” on the National Herald, senior Congress leaders will hold press conferences across various cities from April 21 to April 24.

Reiterating the resolution passed at the party's Ahmedabad plenary session, Ramesh said the campaign will focus on ensuring social, economic, and political justice. The party once again pushed for a nationwide caste census, reservation for SC, ST, and OBC students in private educational institutions, and the removal of the 50% ceiling on reservations.

On economic issues, Congress reaffirmed its demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), based on the Swaminathan Commission’s formula, along with farm loan waivers. The revival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)—many of which, the party claims, have been shuttered due to unchecked Chinese imports—was also highlighted as a key agenda.

In a move to strengthen organizational structure, the party has introduced a new framework for the appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. The selection process will involve five observers—four from the PCC and one from the AICC. The appointments in Gujarat are expected to be completed by May 31.