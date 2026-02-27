Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday after battling stage four cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where his condition reportedly deteriorated earlier this week, leading doctors to place him on ventilator support.

The news was shared by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who expressed his condolences to the grieving family. Taking to social media, Harbhajan said his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” were with Rinku and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Rinku, 28, had briefly left India’s T20 World Cup 2026 camp earlier after his father’s health worsened. He returned ahead of the Super 8s clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but did not feature in the playing XI, with Sanju Samson getting the nod instead.

Reports indicate that Rinku has now flown back home to be with his family following his father’s demise. He is expected to rejoin the squad before India’s final Super 8s fixture against the West Indies.

Despite the personal loss, Harbhajan noted that Rinku remains committed to his responsibilities with the national team. He also prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family, remembering Khanchand Singh with respect and sympathy.

