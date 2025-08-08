Pickpocket Caught, Tied to Pole and Beaten by Mob in Guwahati

A suspected pickpocket was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob in Guwahati’s busy GS Road area on Thursday, after he was caught allegedly stealing Rs 55,000 in cash from a passenger inside a city bus.

The incident took place near the Bhangagarh bus stop, where the accused, identified as Abdul Ali, reportedly tried to sneak away after snatching the money from a fellow passenger’s pocket. However, he was confronted by the victim, and with the help of other passengers and bystanders, he was overpowered before he could escape.

The crowd then tied him to a roadside pole and thrashed him before the police arrived.

A video of the incident has since surfaced, showing the man tied up and being beaten while his hair being pulled. Laughter and smiles can be seen in the background, making the visuals all the more disturbing. Fortunately, the accused did not suffer any serious injuries.

According to reports, the victim had travelled to Guwahati from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district for his son’s eye treatment at a private hospital. He was carrying the cash meant for medical expenses when the theft occurred.

Police from Dispur Police Station reached the spot soon after being alerted and took the accused into custody before any more harm could be done. The stolen cash was yet to be recovered from him, the victim said.

While the quick action by the public helped prevent the theft, it is neither safe nor legal for citizens to take justice into their own hands. Assam has witnessed several troubling incidents in the past where mob justice has spiraled out of control. Such acts potentially risk innocent lives and also undermine the rule of law.

