Remnant of Cyclone ‘Montha’ Weakens into Well-Marked Low over East Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) National Bulletin No. 48 issued at 0530 hrs IST today, the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh.

The system, which had earlier persisted as a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha, moved north-northwestwards before losing intensity. The IMD stated that it is likely to continue moving northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, where it is expected to weaken further into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a separate depression remains active over the east-central Arabian Sea. The system has been moving westwards at a speed of around 13 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 0530 hrs IST near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 68.2°E — approximately 400 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 510 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), and 660 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa).

The IMD forecasts that this depression is likely to continue moving westwards across the east-central Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours.

While both systems have weakened, the IMD continues to monitor them closely for any potential influence on regional weather patterns across central and western India.

