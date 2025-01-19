Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Fire at Mahakumbh Mela

A massive fire broke out in the Mahakumbh Mela area in Prayagrajon Sunday due to a cylinder blast, according to police reports. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

As per reports, following the incident, firefighters quickly responded and is working tirelessly to control the raging inferno.

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said, "Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted."

"Two-three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted," confirmed ADG Bhanu Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, The official Mahakumbh 2025 handle on 'X' posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident. A statement from the CMO read, "Fire tenders are present at the spot and have been brought under control. Senior officers are present on the spot on the instructions of the Chief Minister."