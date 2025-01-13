Prayagraj Glows with Devotion as Maha Kumbh 2025 Begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, commenced on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with lakhs of devotees assembling to take the first 'Shahi Snan' on the occasion of Paush Purnima. The event, held at the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—marks a profound journey for millions seeking spiritual purification and salvation (moksha).

Record Attendance on Day One

According to government data, as many as 60 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by 8 a.m. on the inaugural day. The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh, being held after 144 years, is expected to host over 45 crore pilgrims, including 15 lakh foreign tourists, making it a historic congregation.

Leaders Welcome Devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed devotees to Prayagraj, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony."

A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!



Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and…

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes, calling the festival a "Sanatan Pride" and expressed hope that Maa Ganga would bless everyone’s aspirations.

Massive Preparations for Maha Kumbh

पौष पूर्णिमा की बधाई।



विश्व के विशालतम आध्यात्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक समागम 'महाकुम्भ' का आज से तीर्थराज प्रयागराज में शुभारंभ हो रहा है।



अनेकता में एकता की अनुभूति के लिए, आस्था एवं आधुनिकता के संगम में साधना एवं पवित्र स्नान के लिए पधारे सभी पूज्य सन्तों, कल्पवासियों, श्रद्धालुओं… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 12, 2025

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh shared details of the extensive preparations for the mega event, revealing a budget of Rs 7,000 crore allocated for sanitation, security, and a "digital Kumbh." He emphasized the seamless collaboration between central and state governments to provide pilgrims with a safe and satisfying experience.

Luxury accommodations have been set up by the ITDC and IRCTC to host the influx of pilgrims. The tent city in Prayagraj features 80 luxury tents, along with curated tour packages for a comfortable stay.

Tech Meets Tradition

This year’s Maha Kumbh blends spirituality with cutting-edge technology to enhance safety measures. For the first time, underwater drones have been deployed to monitor activities below the water round the clock. AI-enabled cameras, along with PAC, NDRF, and SDRF teams, are stationed on 700 flagged boats. Remote life-saving buoys have also been placed to ensure the safety of devotees.

Cultural Extravaganza

The festival is also a celebration of India’s rich art and heritage. The Ministry of Culture has established 'Kalagram,' a vibrant cultural zone showcasing art, culture, and heritage. Renowned artists and singers like Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Maithili Thakur are set to perform during the event, bringing a soulful dimension to the holy gathering.

A Spiritual and Global Phenomenon

The Maha Kumbh has drawn participants from across the world, creating a global confluence of faith and devotion. The event symbolizes India’s unparalleled spiritual legacy and its ability to unite millions in harmony and hope.

With its amalgamation of technology, spirituality, and culture, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to leave an indelible mark in the annals of history.