Mahakumbh 2025: Restrictions in Place till Feb 28 to Maintain Law & Order

In light of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and the upcoming festivals and competitive examinations during the period, authorities in Prayagraj have enforced prohibitory orders until February 28 to prevent any potential disruption of law and order.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, on Friday issued an official notification, announcing the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Indian Civil Security Code, 2023).

The notification highlighted the significance of ensuring public safety and maintaining order during various events, stating: "In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, other festivals and various competitive examinations will be held."

Emphasizing the need to prevent any anti-social elements from causing disturbances, the order further stated: "In order to ensure that the festivals of various religions/sects and various competitive examinations are conducted safely and peacefully, it is necessary to stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest."

Authorities cited urgent circumstances as the basis for enforcing the restrictions without prior notice or hearing for concerned parties. The prohibitory order will remain in force across Prayagraj Commissionerate from January 16 to February 28.

Key Prohibitory Measures

No event, procession, fast, dharna, or demonstration shall be organized without prior permission from the competent authority. Public roads cannot be blocked, and individuals are prohibited from inciting gatherings or publicizing unauthorized events.

Protests may only be conducted at the designated protest site near Patthar Church, Civil Lines Police Station.

Drone usage during religious events is banned without prior approval, except for police and administrative operations.

Carrying of weapons, including lathi, danda, axe, stick, firearms, or any lethal object, is strictly prohibited. Exceptions apply to the handicapped, elderly, and Sikhs carrying kirpan.

Hate speech and provocative content in any form—verbal, printed, or digital—are strictly forbidden.

Spreading rumors or misleading content via social media or other platforms that could incite communal tension is prohibited. Forwarding, posting, or coercing others to share such content is also restricted.

Sale, display, or distribution of audio/video content that may provoke unrest is banned.

Any damage to private or public property is strictly prohibited.

Forcible shutdowns of businesses, industries, or government offices are forbidden. Disrupting essential services or transport is also prohibited.

Public transport operations must remain undisrupted. Obstructing or damaging buses and other vehicles of U.P.R.S.P.N. is banned.

Blocking roads or disrupting traffic is strictly prohibited, and incitement to do so is also punishable.