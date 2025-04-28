Defence Minster Rajnath Singh Met PM Modi In A Closed Door Meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (28th April) at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

In the closed-door meeting of over half an hour, Rajnath Singh briefed the PM about the security arrangement and also the ongoing operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took place a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan met the Defence Minister, briefing about the critical decisions made in order to counter Pakistan in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in Pahalgam that left 26 dead.

What is concerning, the Pahalgam attack was the worst terror strike unleashed on civilians in India after the 26/11 Mumbai attack. On Sunday, PM Modi said that the perpetrators and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack will be dealt with the harshest response.

Today's meeting between the defence minister and the PM also comes three days after the all-party meet held in Parliament premises on the Pahalgam terror attack. This meeting was chaired by the Defence Minister.

“The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” Modi said in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

India has announced a series of punitive actions against Pakistan, which include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and the downgrading of diplomatic relations.

In retaliation, Pakistan came out with announcing the closure of its airspace to Indian airliners as well as suspending all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan also warned India about its suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, saying that any attempt to halt the water flow would be regarded as an act of war.