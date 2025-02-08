"Anna Hazare Must Have Got Relief": PM Modi Following AAP's Defeat

In a sharp response to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked that Anna Hazare, the prominent anti-corruption activist, must have found some relief from the pain he had been enduring. Hazare, who has long criticized AAP's alleged involvement in controversies, including those linked to liquor and money, also weighed in on the election results earlier in the day.

PM Modi, while speaking to reporters, echoed Hazare's criticism of AAP, stating that the party, which had once been born out of an anti-corruption movement, had ironically become embroiled in corruption itself.

He added, "The party born out of the movement against corruption got involved in corruption. It became such a party of the country whose Chief Minister and Ministers went to jail on corruption charges. Those who used to give themselves certificates of honesty turned out to be corrupt. This was a big betrayal with Delhi."

Modi further slammed AAP for its involvement in the liquor scam, which he said tarnished the image of Delhi. He accused the party of disregarding the plight of the poorest of the poor by allegedly mismanaging essential services like schools and hospitals.

"The scams in schools and hospitals troubled the poorest of the poor, and on top of that, their arrogance was so much that when the world was dealing with Corona, these people were building 'Sheesh Mahal'," Modi added.

In a dramatic reversal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, securing a historic win with 48 of the 70 seats. This victory ended the AAP's dominant hold on Delhi, marking the first time in 27 years that the BJP has returned to power in the national capital. Notably, several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost their respective strongholds, further underscoring the party's dramatic fall from grace.

Hazare, speaking earlier in the day, reflected on the key reasons for AAP’s poor performance. He emphasized the importance of political candidates having good character, a principle that he believes AAP neglected.

"I have been saying for a long time that while contesting elections, the candidate must have a character, good ideas, and an untarnished image. But, they (AAP) didn’t understand that. They got tangled in liquor and money—Arvind Kejriwal's image was dented because of it, and that's why they are getting fewer votes in the election," Hazare said.

The veteran activist also stressed the importance of proving one's innocence in politics, alluding to the ongoing controversies surrounding AAP. “People saw that Arvind Kejriwal talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain the truth," Hazare said, reiterating his decision to distance himself from the party.

In the final tally, the BJP secured a commanding 48 seats, while AAP’s count dropped to a mere 22—a steep decline from their 2020 performance when they had won 62 of 70 seats.