Delhi CM Selection: BJP Names Ravi Shankar Prasad, Om Prakash Dhankar as Central Observers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader, who will assume the role of the next chief minister.

As per sources, the legislature party is set to convene later in the evening to elect its leader, with speculation mounting over the BJP’s final choice. The party, in an official statement, confirmed that its Parliamentary Board had designated Prasad and Dhankar to oversee the process. Earlier in the day, several Board members met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to deliberate on the matter.

Following the election, the newly chosen leader will proceed to Raj Niwas to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and stake a claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramleela Ground on February 20. The event is expected to witness a gathering of approximately 50,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Modi, Union cabinet ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, and other dignitaries.