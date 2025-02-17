Who Will Be The Next Delhi CM? When Will We Know?

It’s been almost 10 days since the Delhi election results were out, but the air is still filled with suspense and excitement as the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is yet to finalise the name of the next CM.

Will the suspense be over on Wednesday? All eyes are eagerly waiting for the BJP legislative party’s meeting scheduled for February 19.

The Delhi BJP office will see the assembly of all the 48 newly elected BJP MLAs. They are expected to name their leader, who will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Delhi. Notably, the legislature party leader will be picked after almost 10 days the BJP registered a thumping victory in Delhi, overthrowing Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP which had been in power for more than a decade.

The BJP is planning to turn the oath ceremony into a grand event as the party has returned to Delhi’s power after more than 26 years. It is reported that there is a possibility that more than 200 MPs and former MPs of the party, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states are taking part in the swearing-in ceremony.

Names For The Next CM:

Several names are circulating for the chief minister's post. Among the front-runners is Parvesh Verma, the son of the BJP's former Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma.

The other names on the board include Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, senior party leader Vijender Gupta, newly elected Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood and Uttam Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma.

If BJP chose to pick a woman leader to be the next Chief Minister, then the possible names in the list may include four of the new women MLAs of BJP, which are -- Neelam Pahalwan, Bansuri Swaraj, Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma and Shikha Roy.