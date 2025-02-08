Delhi Election Results: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies began on Saturday under tight security at 19 designated locations across the national capital. As per the Conduct of Election Rules, the process commenced with the counting of postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after a 30-minute interval.

Candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress expressed confidence in their prospects as security measures were intensified across the city. Several key candidates from these parties visited temples and offered prayers ahead of the results.

The AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to reclaim power after over two decades. Exit polls released on Wednesday largely projected an advantage for the BJP. However, AAP leaders dismissed these predictions, citing past instances where the party's performance had been underestimated.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is projected to secure between 39-49 seats, while AAP is expected to win 21-31 seats. The Congress, which has seen a decline in its political influence in Delhi, is likely to secure between 0-1 seat.