Delhi Excise Case Not Over: CBI To Move HC Against Kejriwal, Sisodia's Discharge

The legal fight in the Delhi excise policy case is far from over. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly preparing to move the Delhi High Court against a trial court order that discharged AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from the case on Friday.

The trial court had ruled that the alleged central conspiratorial role attributed to the two leaders could not be substantiated. It observed that the claims against them did not stand up to judicial scrutiny and found no criminal intent on Sisodia’s part. The court further noted that the conspiracy theory could not be sustained against a constitutional authority.

The CBI had filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by several supplementary filings. The agency alleged that a “south lobby” paid Rs 100 crore to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour. In total, 23 individuals were chargesheeted in the case, including Kejriwal, Sisodia and several others linked to the alleged policy irregularities.

During arguments, the CBI contended that the offence of criminal conspiracy must be assessed as a whole and that the adequacy of evidence should be tested during trial. Represented by Additional Solicitor General D.P. Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, the agency argued that there was sufficient material on record to frame charges against all accused.

Following the court’s decision, Kejriwal addressed reporters outside the courtroom and became emotional while asserting his innocence. He said the court had effectively declared both him and Sisodia “honest” and reiterated that “truth always prevails.”

Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the “biggest political conspiracy” in independent India to weaken the AAP.

"I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest. Today, the court has discharged all the accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system. Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP," he said.

The legal battle is now expected to shift to the Delhi High Court, where the CBI will seek to overturn the discharge order.