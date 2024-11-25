Delhi University Student Union: NSUI Bags Top Post After 7 Years

In one of the important students’ union elections, Congress’ student wing NSUI (National Students Union of India) has made a comeback after 7 years in DUSU (Delhi University Student’s Union) election. The student outfit won the top post of DUSU president and also the post of Joint Secretary.

Rounak Khatri of NSUI won president leaving behind ABVP’ (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad)’s Rishabh Choudhury by 1300 votes. Khatri polled 20,207 votes while Chaudhary got 18,864 votes.

NSUI’s Lokesh Choudhury bagged the Joint Secretary post while ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap and Mitravinda Karanwal won the vice present and secretary posts respectively.

This is the first time NSUI bagged two of the key DUSU posts and saw a victory in the president’s post after 2017.

The DUSE election was held on 27th September this year. It took two months for counting of votes to take place. This is a rather unusual scenario for the high-fever DUSU election. The result usually comes the next day for DUSU while the results for the colleges come out on the same day of poling.

The NSUI win is termed as a revival of the congress student wing in the DUSU election by its leadership.