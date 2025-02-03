“Democracy is More Important than a Post-Retirement Job,” Kejriwal Taunts CEC

In a fierce attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged him not to put democracy at stake for securing post-retirement benefits. In his last press conference before the election on February 5, Kejriwal said, “I request him not to put democracy in danger for a post-retirement job. Don't put the country's future at stake.”

“Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the laws of this country? Who is this goon who is arresting journalists and openly attacking AAP workers and supporters? Who is this goon from whom the Delhi police is taking orders and feeling afraid and helpless?” Kejriwal questioned.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP, claiming that the saffron party is set to face its worst defeat ever in the Assembly polls and will use its “goons” and the Delhi Police to influence the elections.

Later, in a video message on the final day of campaigning, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has already resorted to unfair tactics in the face of a “massive defeat.” Despite this, he said, the AAP is heading towards a historic victory, while the BJP is on course for its worst defeat since the party’s inception.

The AAP supremo also accused the BJP of indulging in hooliganism and targeting AAP workers while claiming that the Delhi Police is helpless and afraid to take action. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP will extensively use goons and the Delhi Police to try to win the elections. He claimed that the saffron party will attempt to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas.

Further alleging electoral malpractice, he said BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering ₹3,000–₹5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on February 5. “Take their money, but do not let them put ink on your finger,” he urged voters.

“We have deployed cameras to capture BJP goons engaging in any wrongdoing,” he said, describing AAP’s measures to counter alleged malpractices. He also warned voters that if the BJP comes to power, they would demolish slums. “Selling your votes would be like signing your own death warrant,” he cautioned.

