Diplomats from 14 Nations Visit Konark Sun Temple in Odisha

In a significant event showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Heads of Mission from 14 countries, accompanied by their spouses and other diplomats, visited the Sun Temple in Konark on Saturday. The group expressed awe at the historic monument’s grandeur and the exceptional efforts made to preserve it.

Bhutan’s Ambassador, Vetsop Namgyel, remarked, “Well, this is my first time visiting the Konark Sun Temple. I have heard so much about it, and what I see meets my expectations and even exceeds them. This is a very important historic monument. The architectural design is something that deserves to be preserved forever as a world heritage. The sculptures and carvings are intricate and masterfully done, reflecting the outstanding culture of Odisha from many centuries ago. The way it has been maintained is commendable. I am confident that it will continue to attract more visitors in the future.”

Alice Cheng, Acting High Commissioner of Singapore, was equally impressed by the temple's craftsmanship, stating, “This is my first visit. No wonder it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site because it has an incredible structure. The detailed craftsmanship and preservation efforts by India are truly commendable.”

Patrick John Rata, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India, highlighted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) role in facilitating such visits. “We are at Konark, at the Sun Temple, and we appreciate the effort by the Ministry of External Affairs to allow the members of the diplomatic corps to come here and learn about India. It has been a pleasure to be part of this trip,” he said.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the MEA, noted that the delegation admired the beauty and scientific insight behind one of the world’s most remarkable UNESCO World Heritage Sites. “The group was enamoured by the beauty and art of the Konark Temple. They admired the scientific temperament with which the temple was constructed centuries ago. Odisha’s reputation for being rich in art, culture, literature, architecture, and artisanship was on full display,” he said.

Mazumdar also mentioned the group’s visit to the Bali Jatra festival on Friday, emphasizing the importance of showcasing Odisha's cultural events to the world. “These are opportunities to present Odisha to an international audience. This is the first time that Bali Jatra hosted so many ambassadors, and we plan to continue promoting Odisha’s offerings in the future,” he concluded.

The visit by the diplomatic delegation marks an important step in reinforcing cultural diplomacy and showcasing India’s rich heritage to a global audience.