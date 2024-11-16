Culture, Cuisine, Tourism Shine As 12th North East Festival Begins

The 12th edition of the North East Festival began on Friday at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in Delhi, bringing the vibrant diversity of India's Northeast to the capital. The festival, which will run until November 17, has become a significant platform for showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, cuisine, and tourism potential.

In his welcoming address, Chief Organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta highlighted the festival's role as a unifying force for the eight states of Northeast India, offering a glimpse into their diverse communities and cultures. The festival's opening ceremony saw distinguished guests, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Pema Khandu, Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, Government of India’s Secretary for Culture, Arunish Chawla, and Union Minister of State for Handloom, Pabitra Margherita.

Pabitra Margherita, in his speech, underscored the importance of preserving the region’s ancient traditions, mentioning classical Sattriya and Manipuri dance as examples of Northeast India’s cultural wealth. He also spoke about the presence of powerful pilgrimage sites like Tripureshwari and Kamakhya. Other dignitaries emphasized the North East Festival’s pivotal role in promoting regional unity and presenting Northeast India's cultural treasures to a national audience.

A key focus of the day’s events was a Tourism B2B meeting, attended by representatives from ADT, AIO, and IATO, as well as industry leaders such as Ved Khanna, Rajat Chawla, and Ashish Chehal. The session highlighted the immense tourism potential of the Northeast and the need for collaborative efforts to enhance the region’s appeal as a travel destination. Assam Tourism Development Corporation’s Secretary and Managing Director, Padmapani Bora, also commented on the progress in Assam’s connectivity and infrastructure, making it easier for tourists to experience the region’s natural beauty, heritage, and local markets.

One of the festival's major attractions was the extensive food court, where over 60 stalls presented a diverse array of Northeast Indian delicacies. From Nagaland’s Pora Mong and Mizoram’s Bamboo Rice to Assamese pithas, visitors enjoyed a feast of authentic flavours. Traditional dance performances, including the Bihu, Raas, Mai Bi Dance, and Leima Jagi, delighted the audience, while the crowd was further entertained by performances from renowned artist Zubeen Garg, whose voice resonated through the stadium, along with contemporary acts like Aryan Katz, Jek of Spade'z, and Rocky Glock.

Northeast India’s textile culture was also showcased, with 16 talented designers from the region presenting their innovative clothing collections. Many of the designers, like Nagaland’s Yehi, who has participated in the festival for several years, shared their experiences of how the event has helped them establish a market for their creative products.

Shyamkanu Mahanta spoke about the tremendous potential of the North East Festival as a platform for fostering entrepreneurship and cultural exchange. He also hinted that the festival would continue to expand in future editions, incorporating more facets of Northeast India’s art, culture, food, and tourism.

As the festival unfolds, Delhi residents can continue to explore the beauty and diversity of Northeast India, with a rich lineup of cultural performances, food stalls, and exhibitions. The 12th North East Festival will run until November 17, offering a chance to experience the region’s unique traditions and promising future.