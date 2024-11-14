DMCC Women’s Wing Demands Immediate Release of Six Abducted Meiteis

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee's (DMCC) Women’s Wing has made an urgent appeal for the safe and immediate release of six Meiteis, including three women, two children, and an infant, who were kidnapped by Chin-Kuki militants from Jiribam Jakuradhor Karong on November 11.

The kidnapped individuals have been identified as Yurembam Rani Devi (60), wife of Y Nabakishore Singh; Telam Thoibi Devi (31), wife of T Uttam Singh; Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25), wife of L Herojit Singh; Laishram Ching-kheinganba, (2), son of L Herojit Singh; Telam Thajamanbi (8), daughter of T Uttam Singh; Laishram Langamba (8) months, son of L Herojit Singh.

Eyewitnesses report that the kidnapped individuals were taken toward the Barak River after being held captive by the militants. Tragically, two Meiteis, Laishram Barel Meetei (63) and Maibam Kesho (61) were burnt alive during the attack.

The DMCC Women's Wing has held both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur responsible for the safe release of the kidnapped individuals. The committee specifically called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their failure to act.

“The DMCC Women's Wing holds the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Government of Manipur, led by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, accountable and responsible for the safe release of the kidnapped individuals,” the committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Since 2008, the Government of India has supported Chin-Kuki militants under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, a peace-building measure intended to resolve regional conflict. However, the DMCC Women's Wing believes this agreement has inadvertently empowered these militant groups, providing them with leverage and protection. "This means that if the Home Minister and Prime Minister take decisive action and unequivocally demand the release of the women and children, the Chin- Kuki militants will release them due to their reliance on governmental protection and resources," the statement continued.

The committee emphasized that the abduction of women and children is a heinous crime that requires immediate intervention from the highest levels of government. The DMCC warns that any delay in securing their release could be interpreted as complicity in the violence. "This could deepen public mistrust and fuel perceptions that the government is complicit in perpetuating violence for political ends, including the potential division of Manipur along ethnic lines."

The DMCC also questioned the continued support for the SoO agreement, stating that the failure to resolve this crisis could undermine the Indian state's moral authority and its commitment to peace in the region. "The failure to secure the release of these victims would not only signal an erosion of the Indian state’s moral and protective authority but also raise grave questions about the purpose and implications of continued support under the SoO framework," the statement stated.

The committee urged the government to take swift, decisive action to demonstrate its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities. "The safety of these women and children is not just a humanitarian concern but a test of its commitment to peace and unity in Manipur," the DMCC said, calling for immediate intervention from both the Home Minister and Prime Minister to prevent further escalation.

The abduction, described as an act of terrorism, has shocked the community. "The abduction of women and children by Chin-Kuki militants is not just a violation of human rights; it is an unequivocal act of terrorism," the committee stated. It stressed that such violent acts are meant to destabilize communities and create fear, and called for swift measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.