Dry Days in March 2026 in India: Complete List of Dates When Alcohol Sale Will Be Prohibited

March 2026 is packed with major festivals and observances across India. Along with celebrations, the month also includes several designated dry days, when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited in liquor shops, bars, hotels and restaurants.
Dry days are declared on important religious festivals, national observances and election dates. While rules are enforced by individual state excise departments and may slightly differ across regions, the primary objective remains the same — maintaining public order and respecting the significance of special occasions.
What Does a Dry Day Mean in India?
A dry day refers to a date on which the sale and service of alcohol are prohibited. This applies to:
Government liquor shops
Private liquor outlets
Bars and pubs
Restaurants and hotels serving alcohol
It is important to note that the consumption of alcohol is not illegal on dry days. The restriction applies strictly to sale and distribution.
Dry day regulations are guided by state excise policies and are aligned with Article 47 of the Indian Constitution, which encourages states to work towards reducing the consumption of intoxicating substances in the interest of public health.
Complete List of Dry Days in March 2026
In March 2026, the following dates are expected to be observed as dry days in various parts of India:
March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) – Holi
Holi, the festival of colours, will be observed as a dry day across most states. Liquor sales will remain closed in view of the major religious celebration.
March 20 or March 21, 2026 (Friday) – Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be observed as a dry day. The exact date may vary depending on moon sighting, and some sources list March 20 while others indicate March 21. State notifications will confirm the final applicable date.
March 23, 2026 (Monday) – Shaheed Diwas (Maharashtra Only)
Shaheed Diwas will be observed as a dry day in Maharashtra. Alcohol sales will be prohibited within the state, while other states may not impose restrictions.
March 26, 2026 (Friday) – Ram Navami
Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed as a dry day in many states.
March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) – Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, is also listed as a dry day in several states.
Why Are Dry Days Declared During Festivals?
Dry days are typically declared during:
Major religious festivals such as Holi, Eid, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti
National observances like Gandhi Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti
Election periods (municipal, assembly or general elections)
Significant national holidays
These restrictions are intended to:
Maintain law and order during large public gatherings
Show respect for religious sentiments
Prevent alcohol-related disturbances during sensitive events
State-Wise Variations in Dry Day Rules
It is important to understand that dry day regulations vary by state. While most national and major religious festivals are widely observed as dry days, certain dates like Shaheed Diwas may apply only in specific states such as Maharashtra.
Additionally, during elections, local administrations can declare temporary dry days in affected constituencies.
For accurate confirmation, residents are advised to check official notifications issued by their respective state excise departments closer to the date.
Planning: Why Knowing Dry Days Is Important
Being aware of dry days in advance helps individuals and businesses plan better. Whether organising private events, social gatherings or hospitality operations, prior knowledge prevents last-minute inconvenience.
For businesses in the hospitality sector, compliance with dry day regulations is essential to avoid penalties and ensure smooth operations.
Summary of March 2026 Dry Days in India
March 4 – Holi
March 20 or 21 – Eid-ul-Fitr (subject to moon sighting)
March 23 – Shaheed Diwas (Maharashtra only)
March 26 – Ram Navami
March 31 – Mahavir Jayanti
Since regulations can vary across states, it is always advisable to verify with local authorities for the final confirmed list.
March 2026 is a month of vibrant celebrations across India, but with multiple dry days scheduled, staying informed will help ensure smooth planning while respecting the spirit of these important occasions.
