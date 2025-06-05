Election Commission Launches VTR App for Real-Time Voter Turnout Tracking

To reduce long-standing delays in updating voter turnout figures, the Election Commission of India has introduced a streamlined digital process aimed at delivering real-time, constituency-level turnout data to the public during elections.

Advertisment

The system will first be implemented during the upcoming Bihar elections through ECINET, the Commission’s unified digital platform that consolidates over 40 of its mobile and web-based tools under one interface.

Under this upgraded mechanism, Presiding Officers at each polling station will be responsible for directly entering turnout data into the ECINET app every two hours on polling day. This data, once submitted, will automatically reflect in constituency-level figures and will continue to be published at regular intervals throughout the day.

The existing Voter Turnout (VTR) App, developed by the Commission in 2019, will continue to display these trends to the public. However, unlike earlier methods, where Sector Officers manually gathered data from 10–12 polling booths and relayed it via calls or messages to Returning Officers, the new model removes these intermediate steps to fast-track the flow of information.

By the close of polling, officers will again enter the final approximate turnout data before leaving the booth, ensuring that figures begin to reflect on the VTR App from 7 PM onward, subject to network availability. In areas with poor connectivity, offline entry will be allowed and can later be synced when the network is restored.

Though this process improves transparency and response time, the Election Commission clarified that it remains a non-statutory, facilitative measure meant to enhance public communication. The legally binding requirement for Presiding Officers, submission of Form 17C under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, remains unchanged. This form, which details the number of votes recorded, is handed over to polling agents of candidates present at the close of polls.

The new system is seen as a direct response to the criticism faced by the Commission during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where there were significant delays, up to 11 days, between polling and the release of official turnout figures. It also addresses concerns raised in court by civil groups and opposition parties over discrepancies between early estimated figures and final reported turnouts.

By removing the bottlenecks of manual reporting and syncing its tech stack under one digital roof, the Election Commission hopes to strengthen both efficiency and public trust.

Also Read: Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as India’s New Chief Election Commissioner