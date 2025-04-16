Electric Vehicle Registrations Surge by 17% in FY25: SIAM Report

Electric vehicle (EV) registrations in India saw a 17% increase, reaching 19.7 lakh units in FY25, driven by supportive government policies and the launch of new models, according to a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The total EV registrations grew to 1.97 million units in FY25, up from 1.68 million units in FY2023-24.

Advertisment

Electric passenger vehicle registrations exceeded 1 lakh units in the last fiscal year, marking an 18% growth compared to the previous year, according to a statement from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The registration of electric two-wheelers increased by 21% to reach 11.5 lakh units in the last fiscal year, it added.

Additionally, the registration of all types of electric three-wheelers increased by 10.5% in FY25, reaching approximately 7 lakh units.

SIAM stated that recent government policy interventions, such as the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) from April 1 to September 30, 2024, along with the PM E-DRIVE and PM-eBus Sewa schemes, combined with new EV launches by various manufacturers, have created the necessary momentum for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country.