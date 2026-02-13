Ex-Congress Ticket Aspirant From Manipur Held for Rs 1.84 Crore Cyber Fraud

A 63-year-old Manipur resident, who had earlier sought a Congress ticket from the Andro Assembly constituency, has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly duping a man of over Rs 1.84 crore in an online trading scam.

The accused, Keisham Ningthemjao Singh, was arrested by the Palakkad Cyber Police in connection with a complaint filed by a native of Mannarkkad. Singh hails from Yairipok in Imphal East district of Manipur.

According to police, the fraud took place between August and November 2025. The victim was reportedly contacted through WhatsApp and lured into investing in what was presented as a high-return online share trading platform. Initially, the complainant was shown small profits on minor investments made through links shared by the accused and his associates.

Once the victim gained confidence in the scheme, he was allegedly persuaded to transfer larger amounts. In total, Rs 1,84,52,524 was transferred before the money was siphoned off into bank accounts controlled by the accused.

Investigators said a significant portion of the funds was routed to Singh’s account at the Central Bank of India, Porompat Branch, and later withdrawn using cheques. Police claim the account was being used exclusively for fraudulent activities.

Further probe revealed that Singh is also facing five other cheating cases registered in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

The arrest was made under the direction of Palakkad District Police Chief Ajith Kumar IPS and supervised by DCRB DySP Jacob M.T. A special cyber crime team carried out the operation.

Police suspect the scam may involve multiple individuals and agencies. The investigation has been expanded, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

