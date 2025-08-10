First Freight Train Links Kashmir to Nation, Boosts Economy & Connectivity

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir’s transportation network, Indian Railways operated its first-ever freight train from Rupnagar in Punjab to Anantnag in Kashmir on Saturday.
The freight train carrying cement arrived at Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley around noon on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in linking Kashmir to the national freight network. This development comes two months after the successful launch of passenger services on the entire 272-km Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramula Rail Link (USBRL), also known as the Kashmir line, in June this year.
The freight connectivity is expected to revitalise Kashmir’s fruit and handicraft industries by providing easier access to markets nationwide.
“The arrival of the freight train in the Kashmir Valley marks a new era of logistical and economic growth,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement, describing it as a historic milestone. “This achievement goes beyond logistics; it is a strong symbol of progress and integration, opening the path to a more connected and prosperous Kashmir Valley,” the ministry added.
Officials stated that the freight train carried 1,380 metric tonnes (MT) of cement in bogie covered wagons, specifically designed for transporting bagged goods. The cement was ordered by private companies engaged in various construction projects across the Kashmir Valley, including roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing.
“The inaugural freight train carried 21 BCN wagons of cement and covered a distance of approximately 600 km, reaching the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in under 18 hours. This marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, highlighting its readiness to usher in a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway.
The arrival of the freight train in Anantnag is welcome news for traders in Jammu and Kashmir. It is expected to lower transportation costs for goods entering the Valley and could be a game-changer for Kashmir’s fruit industry, particularly for perishable fruits like cherries, strawberries, and certain apple varieties.
The freight train reached Kashmir two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 63-km Katra-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on June 6 and launched the specially designed Vande Bharat train between Srinagar and Katra, marking the completion of the project connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country.
The 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is divided into three sections: the 25-km Udhampur-Katra, 111-km Katra-Banihal, and 136-km Banihal-Baramulla lines. The Northern Railway, the largest zone of Indian Railways, constructed the Udhampur-Katra section in Jammu and the Banihal-Baramulla section in Kashmir. These were made operational in three phases: the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section in 2009, the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund section in 2013, and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra section in 2014.
