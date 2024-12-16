Govt Defers Tabling of ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bills in Lok Sabha

The Union Government has postponed the tabling of the much-anticipated ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill in the Lok Sabha, prioritizing the passage of supplementary demands for grants. Sources indicate that the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, which aim to facilitate simultaneous elections across India, may be introduced later this week after financial business is addressed.

Advertisment

While the bills were initially listed for introduction on December 16, the updated business schedule on the Lok Sabha website excluded them. Reports suggest the government plans to introduce these bills in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, potentially by Tuesday or after the House clears its first batch of supplementary demands for grants scheduled for Monday. Following their introduction, the bills are expected to be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination.

Bills to Enable Unified Elections Nationwide

The proposed legislation, a long-standing agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks to streamline elections by synchronizing Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and local body elections. The initiative has been highlighted as a transformative step by a high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which submitted its report in March 2024. The panel emphasized that simultaneous elections could significantly reform India’s electoral process.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on November 25, is scheduled to continue until December 20. If passed, the new law will mandate elections for the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and urban or rural local bodies to be conducted in the same year, if not concurrently.