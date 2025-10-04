GST Cuts Drive Navratri Sales to 10-Year High; Retailers See 25-100% Growth

Government officials, citing industry data, said that following a GST reduction on 375 items, Indian consumers rushed to stores and car dealerships, driving the highest Navratri sales in over a decade. They noted that the move reduced prices, enabling families to upgrade vehicles, purchase white goods, and spend more freely on lifestyle products, effectively “turning festive cheer into record-breaking consumption.”

GST rates on food items, daily-use products, white goods, cement, and automobiles have been reduced after the Centre and states agreed to simplify the tax structure by cutting the number of slabs and removing the cess on all luxury and sin goods, except tobacco. While the move streamlines the indirect tax regime, it is also aimed at boosting consumption, even if it temporarily affects tax revenues.

“By rationalising GST slabs and reducing the tax burden on essential and aspirational items, the government has created an environment that encourages confident spending. Consequently, brands and retailers have reported sales growth of 25% to 100%, providing a significant boost to India’s consumption-driven economy,” said an official.