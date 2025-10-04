"India’s Dairy Sector Expanded by 70% Over the Past 11 Years": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that India’s dairy sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past 11 years, expanding by 70 per cent and emerging as the fastest-growing dairy sector globally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s dairy sector has expanded its capacity by 70 per cent, making it the fastest-growing dairy sector in the world.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed **Sabar Dairy Plant** in the Industrial Model Township, a move aimed at promoting the cooperative sector.

Built at a cost of ₹325 crore, the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and is expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The Sabar Dairy Plant is now the largest production facility in the country for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt. It has a daily production capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt, and 10 metric tonnes of sweets.

The Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, headquartered in Gujarat, is popularly known as Sabar Dairy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, said that over the past four years, his ministry, in collaboration with state governments, has laid a strong foundation for the cooperative system.

“I want to assure you that by 2029, not a single Panchayat in the country will be without a cooperative Samiti,” Shah added.

He highlighted key achievements in India’s dairy sector, noting that the number of milch animals has risen from 86 million in 2014-15 to 112 million, while milk production has increased from 146 million tonnes to 239 million tonnes. Currently, around eight crore farmers are connected to the dairy sector, and per capita milk availability has jumped from 124 grams to 471 grams.

Shah emphasised that the last 11 years have seen transformative changes in the dairy sector, resulting in increased prosperity for farmers and positioning India as the world’s top milk producer. He also referred to the White Revolution 2.0 initiative, projecting that by 2028-29, milk procurement by dairy cooperatives is expected to reach 1,007 lakh kg per day.

He further stated that efforts are underway to develop India’s dairy plants into the world’s most modern facilities.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated Sabar Dairy plant, Shah said it will cater to the National Capital Region and northern states, benefiting farmers across Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. He added that in Haryana, the plant’s operations will expand widely, boosting farmers’ incomes.

The event was attended by Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Union Ministers of State Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal, Gujarat Minister Bhikhusinh Parmar, Sabar Dairy Chairman Shamalbhai B. Patel, Amul Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, Haryana Minister Arvind Sharma, and Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli, among others.

