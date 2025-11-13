Traffic Police Holds Meeting to Address Congestion at Telghani Naka

Raipur Traffic Police held a meeting with traders and warehouse operators to address increasing traffic congestion in Telghani Naka, Station Road and nearby areas.

The meeting was chaired by Additional SP (Traffic) Dr. Prashant Shukla, with DSPs Traffic Gurjeet Singh and Satish Thakur, along with Nagar Nigam officials in attendance. Around 40 traders and transporters participated.

Officials pointed out that heavy movement of goods vehicles between 5 PM and 8 PM causes severe congestion. Traders suggested measures such as relocating warehouses outside the city, switching off the Agrasen Chowk signal, action against wrong-side driving, and declaring the underbridge and overbridge as one-way routes.

Traffic Police appealed to traders to avoid receiving goods during peak hours (5 PM–8 PM) and not to place goods or vehicles outside their shops, ensuring smooth traffic flow in the city.

