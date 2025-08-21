Guwahati Police Files FIR Against Journalist Abhisar Sharma for Anti-Govt Video

The Guwahati Crime Branch has filed an FIR against journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma after a complaint alleged that he uploaded a video mocking both the Assam and Union governments. The case has been registered under Sections 152 (sedition), 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

According to the complaint filed by 23-year-old Alok Baruah of Nayanpur, Ganeshguri, Abhisar Sharma allegedly accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of pursuing communal politics and ridiculed the principle of Ram Rajya, claiming the government “survives only on Hindu-Muslim polarisation.”

The complainant alleged that Sharma’s remarks were made with mala fide intent to malign elected governments, incite communal sentiments, and undermine trust in lawful authorities. The FIR also noted that the video has sparked discussions in Baruah’s locality, raising concerns it could disrupt public peace and harmony.

Police stated that the allegations fall under BNS provisions relating to acts endangering India’s sovereignty and integrity, promoting enmity between groups, and making statements prejudicial to national integration.

