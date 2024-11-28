Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM for Historic Fourth Term

Hemant Soren took the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday, marking the continuation of the JMM-led alliance's rule in the state following their victory in the recent assembly elections.

The oath was administered by Governor Santosh Gangwar during a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. This marks the 49-year-old leader’s fourth stint as Chief Minister.

Prominent political figures attended the swearing-in ceremony, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal. Other notable attendees were West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav. AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party MP Raghav Chadha, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, also joined the event.

This marks a historic moment as Hemant Soren's government becomes the first in Jharkhand to return to power after completing a full five-year term.

The JMM-led coalition secured 56 out of the total 81 Assembly seats, marking a historic return to power in the recent elections.